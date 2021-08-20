Document: Woman catches coworker recording her in bathroom

When a woman found a cellphone covered with masking tape on the floor of the restroom at the McAllen business where she worked, she investigated.

She found out that the phone was unlocked because it was still recording so she went through the device, police say.

Now, her coworker, 33-year-old Pharr resident Omar Barrera is facing one count of invasive visual recording.

The woman found the phone on Aug. 11 and called McAllen police.

“(She) stated as she was going through the cell phone she observed for the cell phone to have several videos and images of her in the bathroom from the past couple of days,” the probable cause affidavit for Barrera’s arrest states.

The woman told police she then confronted Barrera because he is the only employee that uses that bathroom, according to the affidavit.

“(She) stated Mr. Barrera admitted to the cell phone being his and confirmed it by him being able to unlock the cell phone using a touch screen pattern,” the affidavit states.

Barrera told police he would not provide a statement and would consult with a lawyer.

Authorities booked Barrera into the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Thursday.

He bailed out on an $8,000 bond Friday, records show.

