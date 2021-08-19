Cameron County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths

Three more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Wednesday.

The individuals include a Harlingen woman in her 90s, a Rio Hondo man in his 60s and a San Benito woman in her 50s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,742, the health department said.

Also Wednesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 130 laboratory reports of COVID-19 in the county, raising the total number of cases reported here to 47,461.

The new cases include 14 children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 23 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 31 people in their 20s, 20 people in their 30s, 17 people in their 40s, 11 people in their 50s, eight people in their 60s, five people in their 70s and one person in her 80s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Combes, Harlingen, Lozano, La Feria, Laguna Heights, Laguna Vista, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Port Isabel, Rio Hondo, San Benito and South Padre Island, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 328 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 42,940.

Cameron County continues the vaccination efforts within communities. As of Wednesday, 71.37% of the population 12 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 86.42% has received at least one dose. In addition, 82.82% of the population 65 years and older in Cameron County is fully vaccinated and 91.42% has received at least one dose.

For more information, please see the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard on the Texas Department of State Health Services website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in its statement.