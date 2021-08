The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting that left a 76-year-old man dead in rural Weslaco.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Mile 10, west of Farm-to-Market Road 1015, at 1:56 a.m., where they found the man dead from a gunshot wound.

“Investigators believe the gunshot came from outside of the residence,” the post stated.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on this case to call (956) 383-8114.