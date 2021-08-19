With flu season just around the corner and with continuing health impacts due to COVID-19, CVS Health and other pharmacies are reminding the public that it is more important than ever to stay current with vaccinations and other routine health care needs.

By getting a flu shot this fall and taking other proactive measures to support general health and immunity, individuals can help protect themselves against seasonal flu, contribute to the overall health of the community and minimize the impact on health care resources, CVS Health said in response to questions from The Brownsville Herald about the flu vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people make plans to get vaccinated early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

The influenza season usually begins in October and flu activity peaks between December and February but activity can last as late as May.

All individuals six months of age and older are encouraged to get the flu vaccine.

The 2020-2021 influenza season virtually disappeared from the U.S., the Associated Press reported in February. Experts said that measures put in place to fend off the coronavirus — mask wearing, social distancing and virtual schooling — were a big factor in preventing a “twindemic” of flu and COVID-19. A push to get more people vaccinated against flu probably helped, too, as did fewer people traveling, they say, the AP reported.

Flu shots are available at all CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations in Brownsville and across the country, CVS Health said. MinuteClinic is the retail health clinic of CVS Health inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

Walgreens has also announced that it is administering flu shots as well. Individuals can walk in the store to get the flu vaccine or make an appointment online. Walgreens said on its website that the flu shots are free to most individuals because they are covered by most insurance. The same goes for CVS.

While the flu vaccine does not help prevent COVID-19, there are many other important benefits, including reducing the risk of illness, hospitalization, and death due to the potentially severe complications that may occur when someone has the flu, CVS Health said.

To help ensure critical health care resources are reserved for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, it is more important than ever to keep yourself protected from contracting the seasonal flu. Many people at higher risk from flu also seem to be at higher risk from COVID-19. If you are at high risk, it is especially important for you to get a flu vaccine this year. To help protect you, your family and the general public from illness, the flu shot is strongly recommended. Getting a flu vaccination may also help protect people around you in your community and minimize impact on health care resources.

Flu vaccinations are available on a walk-up basis at CVS locations in Brownsville, by online appointment at CVS.com, through the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898, CVS said.

