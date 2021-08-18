Hidalgo County reports 8 deaths, over 400 new COVID-19 cases

Hidalgo County reported eight COVID-19 related deaths and 412 additional positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s reported deaths include a Donna man in his 40s, a McAllen man over the age of 70, a man in his 30s and two women in their 40s from Edinburg, a man in his 20s and a woman over the age of 70 from Mission, and a man in his 20s from an undisclosed location.

The eight deaths raised the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,015.

The 412 positive cases include 123 confirmed cases, 286 probable cases, and three suspect cases. The county has had a total of 104,685 positive cases, including 64,860 confirmed, 37,553 probable, and 2,272 suspected.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 490 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 425 adults and 65 children, and 120 of them were in intensive care units, including 114 adults and six children.

Those under 19 years old accounted for more than 15% of all patients.

The county also reported 599 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 97,854. The county has 3,816 net active cases.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 594,407 COVID-19 tests, and 488,908 of those tests had negative results. There were 11 school district staff and 14 students who tested positive for the virus Wednesday.