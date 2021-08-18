DHR Health will begin requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, unless an exception is approved.

DHR Health CEO Dr. Manish Singh announced the requirement via a news release Wednesday, citing the health and safety of the hospital’s patients, employees and community.

“The vaccine remains the best line of defense against severe illness due to COVID-19,” Singh said in the release, adding some individuals may be exempted.

“We understand there may be employees who cannot get vaccinated because of medical issues or religious beliefs, and DHR Health has policies in place to address these situations on an individual basis,” he said.

The announcement follows similar mandates by other hospitals throughout the state.

Among the first was Houston Methodist which announced that all staffers would need to be vaccinated in April. While 24,947 of the hospital’s employees were fully vaccinated by their June 7 deadline, 178 employees did not get vaccinated and were suspended without pay for two weeks, according to a report from the Washington Post.

The policy also led to a lawsuit from former employees of the hospital, arguing wrongful termination. The lawsuit was dismissed in June but another was filed earlier this week.

DHR employees who do not provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or request a waiver by Sept. 30 will be placed on unpaid suspension for up to 14 days, according to DHR Health spokesperson Marcy Martinez.

“During that time, if the employee fails to secure a first dose of the vaccine or approved exemption, they will have been deemed to have voluntarily resigned,” Martinez said.