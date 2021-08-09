Police: Man tried to run down girlfriend, another with his car

A 48-year-old man is police custody after he tried to run down his girlfriend and another man with his vehicle, police said.

Mario Humberto Ibarra is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

Martin Sandoval, investigator and spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said the incident occurred Saturday at the 800 block of East Washington Street.

Ibarra was having a verbal argument with a man when his girlfriend started to leave the location and the man followed her. Ibarra then started to chase them down with his Buick LeSaber and tried to run them over, Sandoval said.

Downtown Video Camera System managed to capture the vehicle driving towards the direction of the two victims.

Upon Ibarra’s arrest, officers located two baggies in his possession. One baggie contained crack cocaine and the second was cocaine, Sandoval said.

Ibarra was arraigned on the charges and his bonds totaled $60,000.

