Suspect accused of shooting weapon in Brownsville neighborhood

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man who they say was out on the street with a shotgun firing several rounds into the air.

Police say they received a call at 3:13 p.m. Monday and arrived in about 10 minutes to the neighborhood at Shary Avenue and Hayes Street, which is just east of the expressway near McDavitt Boulevard.

The suspect was located and arrested without incident and no one was hurt, BPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

