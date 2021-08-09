Man charged fighting with police, spitting on firefighter

A 25-year-old man has been arrested by police and charged with two counts of assault on a peace officer after he fought with one police officer and spat on a firefighter.

Raymundo Rojo is also charges with intoxication assault and resisting arrest and transport.

Martin Sandoval, investigator and spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department, said officers responded to major accident at about 7 p.m. Friday the 2600 block of Price Road. Upon arrival they saw that a 2008 Hyundai Sonata had crashed into a Palm Tree.

A passenger in the car was transported to the hospital with head trauma, authorities said.

While Rojo was interviewed by the officers they determined that he was intoxicated, Sandoval said.

As the officer tried to take him into custody, he started to fight with them and one was injured during the struggle. Rojo was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Sandoval said while at the hospital Rojo, was still combative and spat on a Brownsville Fire Fighter EMS personnel. Once cleared from the hospital, Rojo was transported to city jail where he was booked in accordingly.

Rojo was arraigned on the charges and his bonds totaled $48,500.

