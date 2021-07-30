Federal red snapper season closing Aug. 5

The recreational red snapper season in gulf waters ends Aug. 5, but the good news is the state season continues.

Red snapper season in federal waters, which begin nine nautical miles out from the Texas coast, will close at 12:01 a.m. on that date.

State waters within nine nautical miles will remain open with a four-fish daily bag limit and a 15-inch minimum.

Under an agreement between the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the National Marine Fisheries Service, TPWD can establish the opening and closing of the red snapper fishery in federal waters off Texas.

TPWD uses a combination of data from creel surveys, historical landings and the iSnapper app to calculate the state’s red snapper landings each year. The system was designed to monitor harvests in a timely manner and was approved by NMFS under the Exempted Fishing Permit in 2018.

As part of this agreement, Texas must close the fishery when the state’s allotted annual poundage is reached.

“For the fourth year in a row, Texas anglers were able to enjoy more than two months of red snapper fishing in federal waters,” says Robin Riechers, TPWD coastal fisheries division director. “This demonstrates the ability of TPWD to effectively manage the red snapper fishery by establishing federal season lengths and most importantly being able to keep state waters open year-round.”

Results from the Harte Research Institute’s The Great Red Snapper Count estimate there are 23 million red snapper in Texas waters. This number is significantly higher than previous estimates.

