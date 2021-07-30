Tarpons in training: Point Isabel ISD hosts summer youth football camp

PORT ISABEL — There was a lot of activity on the Tarpons’ football field this week.

The Point Isabel ISD Athletic Department kicked off the upcoming football season this week with its first “Future Tarpon Football Camp.”

With every attempt to throw and kick the football to the best of their ability, there were families in the stands and coaches nearby cheering and giving words of motivation to future Tarpon athletes.

The free two-day camp was held on Wednesday and Thursday. It was open to children from Port Isabel and surrounding cities.

Children as young as five years old up to incoming freshmen were able to participate. About 65 children participated during the first day of the summer camp and then 72 the following day.

“That’s pretty good. I was really impressed with the community support,” head coach and athletic director Tony Villarreal said. “We had a great lineup and great coaches teaching. They did an amazing job.”

The younger participants that were five years old up through sixth grade worked on fundamental skills in rotating stations and had a punt, pass and kick competition.

At the end of the camp, several of the younger participants were excited to take pictures with their favorite coaches near a Tarpon logo at the stadium.

Villarreal said this summer camp was an opportunity to give back to the community.

“We’re one of the few, if not only one that does a free camp,” he said. “Our community donated all of the shirts and so consequently every child that goes through this thing has a free shirt and we give them a little free football. All of our coaches donate their time.”

The seventh, eighth and ninth graders worked on defense and offense athletic drills.

“We’re hopeful with the upcoming football season,” Villarreal said. “We’re trying to get ready for the season.”

Villarreal has been the school district’s head coach and athletic director for about 15 months.

This is his second tour with Port Isabel. He coached with the school district from 1987 to 1994.

The Tarpons plan to start practicing on Monday.

“We’re just coming out of a pandemic so we have to understand what we have in front of us,” Villarreal said. “I know the expectations are high. We all want to win, but I think for us one of the goals is to re-establish the program. We have our goals and great coaches.”

Villarreal said he is looking forward to seeing the kids play this season and for their parents to be in the stands cheering for the fighting Tarpons.

