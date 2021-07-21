Hidalgo County reports 2 deaths, over 200 new cases

Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 223 positive cases of the virus Wednesday morning.

The two deaths were that of an Edinburg woman in her 60s and a Weslaco man over the age of 70. Their deaths raise the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,930.

Wednesday’s new positive cases include 106 confirmed cases and 117 probable cases. The 223 new cases raise the county’s total to 95,306, including 61,861 confirmed cases, 31,180 probable cases, and 2,265 suspected cases.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 130 people in county hospitals, with 42 of them in intensive care units.

The county also reported 157 people were released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 91,441.

There are 935 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered 551,337 COVID-19 tests, and 455,172 of those tests had negative results.