Operation Lone Star returns next week to Brownsville, bringing free health services to Hanna and Porter early college high schools.

The annual event was first staged in 1999 to provide emergency responders an opportunity to practice setting up and operating clinics similar to those that could be used in the event of a public health emergency. Last year’s preparedness exercise provided services to 8,175 people.

Services will be available at five other locations in deep South Texas including Laredo, La Feria, Mission, Rio Grande City and San Juan.

The clinics are a cooperative effort by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Cameron County Public Health Department, Hidalgo County Health and Human Services, City of Laredo Health Department, the Texas Military Department, and community volunteer organizations.

Among the available services at all locations are child immunizations, hearing and vision screenings, diabetes and blood pressure screenings, and sports physicals.

In addition, dental services and vision exams for prescription glasses for adults and children will be available at the Brownsville and San Juan locations. The Rio Grande City site will provide preventative dental services for school-age children.

The Brownsville locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Hanna on Monday and Porter on Tuesday and Wednesday.

