Tee time: San Benito Chamber to host golf tournament fundraiser

SAN BENITO — Golfers interested in showcasing their skills in some friendly competition or are just wanting to spend a day on the course have the chance to do so while also benefiting a good local cause.

The San Benito Chamber of Commerce will host its first annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 31.

The tournament will be held at the River Bend Resort and Golf Club in Brownsville, located at 4541 Military Highway 281.

Registration starts at 7:15 a.m. and tee time is at 8 a.m. Participants can register online at https://tinyurl.com/99rxjc5v or in-person the day of the event.

According to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dafne Maldonado, the tournament will raise funds to support student scholarships, enhance the local workforce and make the community a better place to live and work.

The scholarship will benefit a graduating San Benito senior who is pursuing business administration or a related field. A committee is currently working on the scholarship application to present to San Benito high schools at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

“The goal is to have 60 players,” Maldonado said. “We already have a couple of teams and sponsors that we’re very excited about.”

An individual player ticket costs $150. Each participant will receive a goodie bag, raffle tickets, breakfast, lunch and a golf cart that will be shared with another player.

The tournament is going to be a three-man scramble and it will have first, second and third place winners and cash prizes.

Boswell Elliff Ford is sponsoring the tournament’s Hole in One Contest. The winner receives $25,000 of vehicle credit. Additionally, other hole in one prizes will be available.

“Sponsorship, teams and individual players are still available,” Maldonado said. “The more the merrier because if we can do one scholarship that’s good, but if we can do more than one, that’s even better.”

Currently, the tournament has about 14 sponsors. The deadline to become a sponsor is Monday, July 26.

For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Maldonado at info@chamberofsanbenito.com or (956) 361-9111.

“I’m looking forward to everyone having a great time,” Maldonado said. “I really hope everyone has fun, loves everything that we’ve done and hopefully, keep supporting the San Benito Chamber of Commerce on future events and next year’s golf tournament.”

