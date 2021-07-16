‘Summer on Stage’ returns to in-person live performances

HARLINGEN – It’s back!

After a year stuck in virtual time, the Harlingen school district’s “Summer on Stage” program is live again and presenting some fresh new faces – and some familiar ones, too.

“This year we are having ‘Summer on Stage’ face-to-face,” said Aracely Navarro, fine arts specialist. “We are so excited to be able to finally be back on stage.”

School children from both in and outside the district are participating in four shows which they will perform at the Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory the last weekend of July. Kindergarteners and first graders will perform “Moana” July 28 at 6 p.m. followed by “The Lion King” presented by second and third graders.

Fourth and fifth graders will present “Aladdin” July 29 at 6 p.m. “Grease” will follow immediately thereafter by sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

“I’m very excited,” said Camila Rohrbough, 10, who remembered too well last year’s virtual “Summer on Stage.”

“I was so excited when I found out it was going to be in person because I like being in person without the masks,” Camila said.

Camila, a fifth grader at Lee Means Elementary Fine Arts Academy, would like to land the role of either Jasmine or Aladdin in that performance.

“I really like when I come to ‘Summer on Stage,’” she said. “I feel like I have opportunities, and they make it fun and it’s amazing.”

Julian Cordova, 12, was “really happy” to have the opportunity to be with his friends when he performs in “Grease.”

At news time the kids were still auditioning for the roles which would be announced a couple of days later.

“We’re all going to be in the play,” Julian said. “I would really want to be Danny, the main lead.”

Azeneth Corrales, 13, has a good idea of who’d she like to play, too.

“Personally, one of my favorite characters from Grease is Rizzo,” said Azeneth, an eighth grader at Gutierrez Middle School of Arts and Sciences.

“She’s kind of rebellious in a way and I like that about her,” Azeneth said.

The kids all appeared psyched and ready to enjoy this year’s “Summer on Stage.”

“I love singing and dancing so I’m very excited about that,” said Marlee Garza, 13, who will also perform in “Grease.”

“A lot of my friends are doing it and I’ve never done it before,” she said. “It’s my first year, so I just wanted to try it out and see if I like it.”

Seems she does.

For more information, call the Harlingen Performing Arts Conservatory at 956-427-3571.

twhitehead@valleystar.com