Girl injured by firecracker transferred to another hospital

The 8-year-old girl who suffered “serious head trauma” from a fireworks accident on Fourth of July in Pharr remains hospitalized due to her injuries, according to DHR Health.

The child was originally taken to McAllen Medical Center but had to be transferred to DHR Health in Edinburg, where she remains without further word of her condition or nature of her injuries.

The incident, described by the city of Pharr as a “fireworks accident” in a news release, occurred about 5 p.m. Local firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded.

Details pertaining to the location of the incident, the circumstances surrounding the fireworks used and the nature of the injuries have not been disclosed.

Pharr officials reminded the public that fireworks are not permitted in the city and penalties can run from $200 to $1000.