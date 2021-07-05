Manic Monday Mixer aims to connect local businesses

Shrug off the post-holiday Monday blues and attend the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Manic Monday Mixer from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, July 4, at The Legends Restaurant Bar Patio, 4901 Expressway 83, Suite 100, in McAllen.

The RGV Hispanic Chamber encourages business people to attend and meet with the RGVHCC members and exchange business cards.

“It’s a great opportunity to network and enjoy the delicious appetizers that The Legends provides, while sipping a cold and delicious beverage,” said Juan Rosales, vice chair of membership for the RGVHCC. “You never know how much business you can pick up at our networking events.”

Business owners who donate door prizes get extra time to talk about their company. For more information on the mixer, call the RGV Hispanic Chamber at (956) 928-0060.

Pictured meeting to discuss the event are Cris Elizondo, RGHCC executive administrative assistant, and Karina Mussenden, co-owner, The Legends.