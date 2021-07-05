McAllen police officer arrested for DWI, evading arrest

A McAllen police officer has been placed on suspension after being arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest.

Lt. Joel Morales said Marlen Maldonado, an Edinburg resident, was arrested Monday morning.

Jail records show she received a $15,000 bond on the evading arrest charge and a $2,500 bond on the driving while intoxicated charge.

Maldonado bailed out of the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center on Monday, records show.

Morales said the Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation and referred all questions to that agency.

Maldonado has been suspended without pay, Morales said.