Police: Father in deadly wreck to be charged with intoxication assault

The driver in a deadly vehicle collision that left a Brownsville mother dead and her two children injured will face one count of intoxication manslaughter and four counts of intoxication assault, Brownsville police said.

The collision happened at about 11:47 p.m. Monday at South Padre Island Highway, formally known as Highway 48, and Minnesota Avenue.

Authorities said the driver of a white Yukon in which the mother and children were passengers disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection which caused it to collide with two other vehicles.

The driver of the Yukon is the children’s father.

Police said they believe alcohol may have been involved.

The names of the victims and the driver of the Yukon are not being release because the case is an ongoing investigation, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville PD.

Sandoval said the two-year-old toddler was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon. The seven-year-old remained in critical condition Tuesday evening at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen. The two had first been transported to Valley Regional Medical in Brownsville before being transported to the Harlingen hospital.

The driver of the Yukon is also in critical condition at VBMC.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved in the collision were also transported to other hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.