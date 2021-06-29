Brownsville provides new access to death and birth certificates

The City of Brownsville has rolled out a new way for residents to apply for birth or death records online or by phone. Residents can now apply online through VitalChek or by calling a toll-free number.

Applicants can apply online by smartphone, tablet, or computer at https://www.vitalchek.com/vital-records/texas/city-of-brownsville, or call 1(855) 833-5127, the city stated in a press release.

Applicants are required to complete the application with required information, upload required identification and/or documentation, and pay online.

Individuals using the toll-free number can email or fax in their required identification information to VitalChek. They may also request expedited delivery service from UPS for an additional charge.

Identification and documentation are required to be included with the application by the Vital Statistics Section of the Texas Department of State Health Services, the release said.

In addition to the $23 fee paid to the City for the birth or death record, applicants applying online or by phone may incur the following fees using VitalChek:

>> $12.95 – VitalChek Processing Fee

>> $18.00 – Expedited shipping fee/UPS