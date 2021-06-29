Hidalgo County reports one COVID-19 death, 85 new cases

One additional Hidalgo County resident died due to COVID-19 and 85 more people tested positive, the county reported Tuesday.

An Alamo man more than 70 years old is among the latest to succumb to complications related to COVID-19, raising the county’s total number of COVID-related deaths to 2,908.

Of the 85 new cases reported, 33 were confirmed cases, 40 were probable and 12 suspected.

Those cases bring the county’s total to 93,316 cases overall of which 60,872 were confirmed, 30,229 were probable and 2,215 suspected.

Currently, the county reports there are 479 active cases.

The number of people hospitalized in the county for COVID-19 symptoms has also continued to decrease, hitting a new low of 47 patients.

Of those patients, 21 are being treated in intensive care units.