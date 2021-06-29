Here’s where Trump and Abbott are headed during their RGV visit

Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald J. Trump will be visiting the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday, where they will be making three notable appearances.

A border security hearing will be held first at the Texas Department of Public Safety headquarters in Weslaco at noon. Due to capacity limitations, only certain media outlets will be allowed inside. The Monitor was granted access to the meeting.

Immediately after the meeting ends, the governor and former president will head to an undisclosed area to tour an unfinished portion of the border wall at 1 p.m.

Both those events are open to the public, but the last scheduled stop is by invitation only.

Trump and Abbott will culminate their visit by participating in a private town hall meeting.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. to those who were invited to attend the town hall hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The event will be held at the DPS hangar at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg and is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m., though the program will be televised later at 8 p.m.

LOCAL REACTION

Members of La Union del Pueblo Entero will be hosting their own border community town hall in opposition to the governor’s and president’s visit. The event is open to the public and will be held at their San Juan office, located at the corner of Cesar Chavez Road and Business 83. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the event will begin at 9 a.m.

Local supporters of the visit are gathering to host a Trump border rally where they will wave flags. The event will be held in McAllen at the intersection of South 10th Street and Bales Road. People are invited to claim their spot at 9 a.m.