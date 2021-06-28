Cameron County health authority: Delta Variant heading to RGV

Cameron County health officials are warning residents that the Delta variant of the coronavirus is on its way to the Rio Grande Valley and could be expected to arrive in the area in about the next two months.

The Delta variant is more contagious than the COVID-19 virus that continues to impact the area, said Dr. James Castillo, health authority for Cameron County.

This is why health officials continue to plead with those individuals who have not been vaccinated against the cornavirus to get the vaccine.

“Today is a good opportunity, like a forecast to help take action because there is another wave coming and that is the Delta variant,” Castillo said at a Monday morning press conference.

Castillo said that Texas is already experiencing an increase in the number of the Delta variant cases. “Even though we haven’t had a case detected here in the Valley yet. We know what is coming in a month or two which is just enough time to get vaccinated,” Castillo said.

“So if you were waiting for anything…now is the time to put that aside and start you vaccination course,” Castillo said. “If you catch Delta and you have been vaccinated the chances of ending up in the ICU or dying are extremely low. If you are unvaccinated this is really contagious. We don’t know if it makes you sicker, but it is definitely easier to catch this.”

Health officials said the majority of the people being diagnosed with COVID and hospitalized in the RGV had not vaccinated.