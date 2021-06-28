Harmony announces raises for all teachers, team members

The Harmony Public Schools Executive Board unanimously approved a system wide compensation increase for its more than 4,000 teachers and team members across Texas.

Harmony schools have one campus in Brownsville.

Harmony teachers and other education professionals will receive between $4,000-$7,500 per year in additional compensation beginning with the 2021-22 school year for a total annual system investment of roughly $15 million.

“The obstacles our schools have overcome the past two years have shown the profound impact that highly-qualified, highly-dedicated teachers can have on positive student outcomes,” Harmony CEO Faith Ay said. “Opportunities like this are just one way we are showing our appreciation for all that our team members have contributed the past two years and for all the hard work still to come.”

The compensation increase comes in two parts:

>> A $2,000-$5,500 base pay increase for teachers and education professionals. The exact amount varies by community based on local market pay scales.

>> A $2,000 across-the-board “Acceleration Stipend” for all teachers and professional employees.

All non-exempt hourly employees also will receive a raise of at least $1/hour, with some employees receiving $2/hour or more increases depending on position and location.

With these increases, no full-time hourly worker in the Harmony system will earn less than $15 per hour, Harmony said in a news release.