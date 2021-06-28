Cartel plaza chief suspected of coordinating Reynosa attack arrested

A cartel plaza chief suspected of organizing an attack in Reynosa that left 19 people dead, which triggered renewed warnings against traveling to the area, was arrested along with seven others over the weekend in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

“Those choosing to travel to Reynosa, Río Bravo, and surrounding areas should remain vigilant and maintain a heightened state of awareness due to the heightened possibility of violence between rival cartel factions,” read a security alert the U.S. Embassy in Matamoros shared over the weekend.

The alert was shared in response to the June 19 attack in Reynosa that claimed the life of 15 people and where 18 others were kidnapped, and later rescued. Four gunmen also died in the attacks.

Over the weekend, a link to a rival Reynosa cartel faction was established.

Officers with the special operations group known as GOPES, arrested Iván Alejandro N. or Jorge Iván N., alias “La Vaca,” who is considered a Gulf Cartel plaza chief in the city of Rio Bravo, according to a news release from the State of Tamaulipas.

The city of Rio Bravo is about 15 miles east of Reynosa. Rival cartel factions operate in the cities.

“La Vaca” is suspected of coordinating the attack from June 19. Seven other men were arrested in connection to the crimes. All eight men went before the prosecutor’s office.

The total number of people arrested now stands at 13.

The state also seized property over the weekend including eight vehicles, 16 weapons of various calibers and two of which high-powered in addition to more than 3,900 useful cartridges of various calibers, 80 magazines, eight ballistic vests and grenades as well as tactical equipment. A package suspected to be marijuana was also seized.

“In light of the violence that occurred in Reynosa on June 19, U.S. government personnel in Reynosa are temporarily restricted from field operations and official movements other than home-to-work,” the U.S. Embassy alert read.

The State of Tamaulipas remains under a Do Not Travel classification as designated by the State Department.