AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl

An AMBER Alert was issued out of Brownsville on Saturday night for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez who was last heard from in San Antonio.

According to the notification, Rodriguez has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black button-down, short-sleeved sweater with black pants, and has a belly button piercing.

She is believed to be with Clayton Phillips, an 18-year-old with brown hair and blue eyes, the alert states. He is driving a brown 2012 Kia Optima with Texas license plates DR6K226 and a rear tinted windshield which has bubbled.

Rodriguez is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information should contact the Brownsville police department at (956) 548-7014.