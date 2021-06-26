Donna’s Azaiez named Region One Superintendent of the Year

Outgoing Donna ISD Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez was named Region One Superintendent of the Year for 2021.

The district announced the recognition in a release Thursday, noting that the award recognizes Texas superintendents for achievements and excellence in public school administration.

“I’m honored and humbled to have been chosen for this prestigious recognition,” Azaiez wrote. “What our district accomplished over the last three years is nothing short of amazing and a lot of credit goes out to everyone involved. I truly thank Region One for recognizing the hard work put forth by everyone.”

The release lists a bevy of accomplishments and initiatives Azaiez has championed over his three years with the district, including rebranding it, developing a five-year plan, launching free full-day pre-kindergarten programs, improving financial and academic ratings, opening Donna Early College High School and leading the district through the pandemic.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank my family for their support and understanding,” he wrote. “I’d also like to thank the Donna ISD Board of Trustees and the entire Donna ISD family, from the students, staff, teachers, parents, and partners, for allowing me the opportunity to lead the district and be part of this tight knit community.

“I will forever be grateful. I’d also like to acknowledge my fellow superintendents and colleagues from across the region. Together, we collaborated, brainstormed and encouraged one another, especially during these tough pandemic times.”

Regional winners from across the state will be interviewed and five finalists will be chosen by the Texas Association of School Board’s State Selection Committee in August, the release read.

The state winner will be announced at the 2021 TASB Convention in September.