Border Patrol finds more than 80 people in Edinburg stash house

U.S. Border Patrol agents on Monday detained nearly 100 people in the country illegally in two stash houses, one of which had more than 80 people, the agency said in a news release.

On Monday morning, Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Edinburg Police Department discovered the first of these stash houses in Edinburg.

Upon arrival, Border Patrol said 21 people exited through the front door.

“A total of 82 individuals, to include three unaccompanied children, were discovered in the home,” the news release stated.

The people found in the house are from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, Border Patrol said.

Authorities did not identify a caretaker.

According to Border Patrol, McAllen police responded to a call at a residence Monday evening, in which officers discovered it was being used as a stash house.

Border Patrol arrived and reported finding 16 people in the country illegally, including one child.

The people are from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

Border Patrol said no caretaker was present at the location.