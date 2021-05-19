Photo Gallery: Another storm in RGV brings more flooding to struggling residents

In Weslaco, the intersection of Los Torritos Street and Illinois Avenue started flooding when the storm rolled in around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. It dumped upwards of 4-and-a-half inches by the early afternoon.
A man walks through a flooded street in Weslaco as heavy rains caused flooding Wednesday. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Resident Isaac Torres stands in high water, which stretches for blocks, after using a makeshift tool to remove debris from a storm drain on the corner of Illinois Avenue and Los Torritos Street in Weslaco, where a storm caused flooding Wednesday. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Workers erect barricades on Border avenue after heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
High water reaches the door of a home in a neighborhood as heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Cars drive though flooded waters along the frontage road in between Texas Boulevard and Westgate Avenue in Weslaco as heavy rains caused flooding Wednesday. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A Weslaco Police vehicle drive through a flooded street as heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
A truck drives through high water on the road after heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
High water fills the street in front of Bobby Lackey stadium as heavy rains caused flooding on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)