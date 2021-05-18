DPS trooper working Operation Lone Star punched in the face

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was punched in the face Monday morning by an Alamo man who was allegedly guiding people entering the country illegally near La Joya.

A probable cause affidavit for 38-year-old David Castillo’s arrest said the trooper, who was part of Operation Lone Star, was assisting Border Patrol in apprehending a group of people entering the country illegally in some brush about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March, prompting an influx of DPS troopers to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley to back up Border Patrol as federal authorities work to manage large numbers of people entering the country illegally here.

In this instance, the trooper noticed a man guiding a group of people trying to get away and a short foot pursuit began before the trooper caught up with the man.

When that happened, DPS said in the affidavit that Castillo turned around and punched the trooper in the face.

According to that document, Castillo attempted to land another punch with his other hand, in which he held brass knuckles.

The trooper blocked the punch and punched Castillo in the face before slamming him to the ground and handcuffing him, according to the affidavit.

DPS charged Castillo with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and detention, and smuggling of persons.

After his arrest, authorities discovered Castillo had warrants for rape and sexual assault in West Virginia, records show.