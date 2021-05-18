Hidalgo County, cities distribute sandbags ahead of inclement weather

Hidalgo County and other municipalities will begin distributing sandbags to help residents prepare for potential inclement weather that calls for warnings and flood watches.

Residents are encouraged to prepare to protect their property and to bring shovels if they wish to fill their own bags at the following locations:

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 residents can head to Catholic War Veterans Hall: 1501 N. International Blvd. in Weslaco. Sandbags are limited to 6 per vehicle and can be picked up between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. For more information, call (956) 968-8733.

Precinct 2 will have several locations and will require residents to bring an ID.

Four sandbags will be given per resident, six per business and they can be picked up from 2 until 7 p.m. at the Precinct 2 Field Operations Facility: 4011 South Veterans Road in San Juan.

The city of San Juan is also offering sandbags to those living within city limits. They are being distributed at two locations: the San Juan Recycling Center at 323 W. 1st St. and Mayfield Park at 1419 S. San Antonio Ave. Bags will be distributed while supplies last. For more information, call (956) 787-1891.

Precinct 3 residents will receive six sandbags per vehicle at either of the two following locations:

>> Precinct 3 Field Operations

Iowa and Farm-to-Market Road 2221 (West Mile 7 Road)

Mission, TX

>> La Mansion

2401 N. Moorefield Road

Mission, TX

Distribution there will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. For more information, call (956) 585-4509.

Precinct 4 locations will require proof of residency for homes and businesses in rural areas.

Sandbags can be picked up at the “M” Road Recovery Center, 1124 N. “M” Road in Edinburg. Residents will have to shovel their own sandbags with a 10 bag limit per vehicle, so take your own shovel, gloves and face coverings, officials said. Pick up time starts at 1 p.m. and ends by 6 p.m. or until supplies last. Officials there can be reached at (956) 383-3112 for more information.

The city of Edinburg will also distribute sandbags to residents within its city limits at the Service Center, located at 1201 Doolittle Road. Distribution will run until 7 p.m. with bags limited to six per resident and eight per business.

The city of McAllen is also offering two self-serve sandbag distribution locations:

>> McAllen Public Works Recycling Center

4101 N. Bentsen Road

Distribution begins at 1 p.m.

>> South Texas College Jaguar Express Park & Ride Parking Lot

4015 Pecan Blvd.

Distribution begins at 3 p.m.

Pre-filled sandbags at the McAllen Public Works Recycling Center will only be distributed to the disabled and elderly.

Proof of residency is required and residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels as shovels are limited. Sandbags will be limited to six per resident and 12 per business.

Rural residents can call the county hotline at (956) 292-7765 for assistance.