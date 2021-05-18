Federal authorities indict 4 who crossed illegally, claimed to be minors

A federal grand jury indicted four men for claiming to be minors after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a news release Tuesday that those charged include Antonio Flores-Galvez, 19, Jose Alfredo Sandoval-Hernandez, 23, Osmin Trochez-Miranda, 24, all of Honduras; and 23-year-old Sergio Galindo Chun-Cucul, of Guatemala.

Federal prosecutors allege all four claimed to be minors in an attempt to be released into the United States.

“The charges further allege each man had used false documents with incorrect birth dates in an attempt to convince authorities they were under the age of 18,” the news release said.

All four attempted to enter between April 21 and May 3.

They face up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine, according to the news release.