Walmart: Fully vaccinated employees, customers will not have to wear masks

Attention Walmart shoppers and associates, beginning on Tuesday if you are fully vaccinated you will no longer be required to wear a face mask while shopping in the store.

The company released a statement Friday outlining its rules on who should and should not be required to wear facial coverings.

Walmart said based on the latest guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ,fully vaccinated associates will not have to wear a mask at work starting on Tuesday.

The store also said vaccinated customers are welcome to shop without a mask, and that it will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face mask while inside the store.

The CDC announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear facial covering inside. Fully vaccinated means the individual has receive either one dose of the J&J vaccine or two doses of the Moderna and Pfzier vaccines. Two weeks must have since they received either vaccines.

Walmart noted that masks will also continue to be required by some city and state ordinances, and that it will follow those requirements.” There may also be local conditions, regulatory changes or laws that affect our guidance. We will be communicating with your local store, club or facility management team as regulations change so they can keep you informed.”

