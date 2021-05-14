H-E-B Park to host voter registration events this weekend

EDINBURG — H-E-B Park will host a non-partisan voter registration event this weekend to increase voter participation in the Rio Grande Valley.

The two-day event was put together by Tejano Leadership Engagement, a statewide organization, and the Advocacy Alliance Center of Texas (AACT), which is a local nonprofit. It will run from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.

“In 2020’s Presidential election, Hispanics were the largest ethnic minority group with 32 million eligible to vote,” a news release from H-E-B Park said. “The Rio Grande Valley is comprised of 98% Hispanics, yielding huge voter potential.”

Those interested in registering do not have to take anything with them, but do need to know their I.D. number and/or the last four digits of their social security number, the release said.

Organizers said they will follow safe social distancing measures and will provide sanitation stations.

“We have always strived to support our community and the things that matter to the people of the Rio Grande Valley—from food drives, blood drives, COVID testing, COVID vaccines, and now this voter registration event,” said Ron Patel, president of Golden Grape Entertainment, which owns and operates H-E-B Park. “It is important that every person’s voice be heard, every vote be counted, and that the Rio Grande Valley’s needs and interests be represented at every level of government.”