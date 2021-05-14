McAllen to open community toolshed for residents 

The city of McAllen is moving forward with plans to open up a community toolshed that will allow residents to borrow tools at no cost.

City commissioners decided to move forward with a proposal to establish a community toolshed from where residents, community groups and businesses will be able to borrow lawnmowers, leaf blowers, loppers, rakes, shovels, tree pruners, weed eaters and wheelbarrows for a 48-hour period.

Steven M. Kotsatos, the director of health and code enforcement, said the city hoped the implementation of the toolshed would help residents address overgrown lots that are in violation of city codes.

“It’s really to empower our residents and our neighborhood associations and organizations to maintain their neighborhoods and their properties,” Kotsatos said. “Also, to serve as a resource for residents who are in violation of city codes to address their matters timely.”

During the 2019-20 fiscal year, the code enforcement department issued more than 7,000 weedy lot notices. Of those, 333 lots did not meet compliance in the time allotted and a city contractor was sent out to cut the grass at those properties.

“That was about $26,000 that we paid out to contractors to cut those 333 lots,” Kotsatos said.

“I don’t think it will eliminate the need for our mowers but it’s going to give citizens an option,” he said of the implementation of the community shed.

The project is still in the beginning stages but Kotsatos said he anticipates opening the toolshed in July or August.

The city is partnering with Home Depot which already donated a lawnmower and an edger for the toolshed and already committed to donating additional tools. Kotsatos said the city plans to have a second set of tools which the city will fund for an expected $2,000.

Before residents are able to begin borrowing tools, they must submit an application and sign a release of liability or hold harmless form.

Borrowers will also have to be at least 18 years of age and the city will require them to have a credit or debit card on file and a copy of their driver’s license. But those are just some measures the city is considering in an effort to protect the inventory which are still being finalized with their legal department.

“We want to be a resource to people that don’t have the means to buy a tool. That way, it’s something available to everybody, any resident in McAllen,” Kotsatos said. “We think it’s going to be a huge success for our community and a great resource for our residents.”

