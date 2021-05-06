UTRGV graduations begin Friday

The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley returns to in-person Commencement after the COVID-19 pandemic left the university with no option last year but to hold virtual 2020 graduation ceremonies.

The Spring Class of 2021 graduations will take place on Friday and Saturday at both the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses.

The ceremony is limited to graduates and four guests. All event attendees will be required to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings or mask as per the campus’ COVID-19 guidelines.

More than 3,100 graduates are expected to take the stage on both campuses.

The graduations begin at 8 a.m. Friday at the Edinburg campus parking lot E16.

The ceremonies are as scheduled:

>> 8 a.m. – College of Fine Arts and College of Education and P-16 Integration

>> 10:30 a.m. – School of Nursing and College of Health Professions

>> 1:30 p.m. – College of Engineering and Computer Science and Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship

>> 5 p.m. – School of Social Work, College of Sciences and Mathematics and Science Academy

>> 7:30 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts

The ceremonies will resume on Saturday at the Brownsville Campus parking lot B3.

The ceremonies are scheduled as:

>> 8 a.m. – College of Engineering & Computer Science; College of Education and P-16 Integration; Robert C. Vackar College of Business and Entrepreneurship; College of Sciences; and Mathematics and Science Academy.

>> 10:30 a.m. – School of Nursing; School of Social Work; College of Fine Arts; College of Health Professions; and College of Liberal Arts.

>> 6 p.m. – School of Medicine

For more information on the ceremony and how to watch in online, visit https://www.utrgv.edu/commencement/ceremonies/spring-2021-commencement.

