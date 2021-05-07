Home Local News Education Photo Gallery: UTRGV’s commencement ceremony 2021 Local NewsEducationMediaPhotoUTRGV Photo Gallery: UTRGV’s commencement ceremony 2021 By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - May 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ©All Images CopyrightedUniversity of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates sit social distanced in the early morning sunrise during their commencement ceremony at the schools parking lot on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Graduations were being held outside for the first time in the school’s history due to the ongoing COVID- 19 protocols. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedGuadalupe Garza, 22, of Edinburg, attends his commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedA University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate wears a decorated cap and face mask during the school’s commencement ceremony Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedGraduates of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley attend their commencement ceremony at the schools parking lot on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Graduations were being held outside for the first time in the school’s history due to the ongoing COVID- 19 protocols. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedA UTRGV graduate with a message written on her cap during commencement ceremonies at UTRGV parking lot on Friday, May, 07 ,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) ©All Images CopyrightedAshley K. Davila of Edinburg during UTRGV’s graduation ceremonies at schools parking lot on Friday, May, 07 ,2021 in Edinburg. Davila received a Masters of Education. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Viva Aerobus’ arrival marks first international flight at VIA since 1996 SPI mayor delivers ‘State of the Island Address’ Hidalgo Co. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 176 new cases Gulf shrimp season to end May 15 Mendez tapped for network; NewDEAL think tank recognizes rising leaders