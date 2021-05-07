©All Images Copyrighted
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduates sit social distanced in the early morning sunrise during their commencement ceremony at the schools parking lot on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Graduations were being held outside for the first time in the school’s history due to the ongoing COVID- 19 protocols. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Guadalupe Garza, 22, of Edinburg, attends his commencement ceremony at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
A University of Texas Rio Grande Valley graduate wears a decorated cap and face mask during the school’s commencement ceremony Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Graduates of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley attend their commencement ceremony at the schools parking lot on Friday, May 7, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas. Graduations were being held outside for the first time in the school’s history due to the ongoing COVID- 19 protocols. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
A UTRGV graduate with a message written on her cap during commencement ceremonies at UTRGV parking lot on Friday, May, 07 ,2021 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)
Ashley K. Davila of Edinburg during UTRGV’s graduation ceremonies at schools parking lot on Friday, May, 07 ,2021 in Edinburg. Davila received a Masters of Education. (Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com)

