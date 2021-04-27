Cameron County reports 4 virus deaths

Four more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Tuesday.

All four were from Brownsville and included a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Tuesday night.

This raises the total number of coronavirus-related deaths reported in Cameron County to 1,610, the health department said.

Also Tuesday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 90 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 40,179.

The new cases include nine children in the age group of 9 years old or younger, 21 people in the age group of 10 to 19, 20 people in their 20s, 20 people in their 30s, eight people in their 40s, eight people in their 50s, two people in their 60s, one person in his 70s and one person in her 80s, the health department said.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Harlingen, La Feria, Los Fresnos, San Benito and Santa Rosa, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 70 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 37,163.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.