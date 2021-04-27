Feds launch partnership targeting migrant smuggling

Federal agencies on Tuesday announced a partnership aiming to reduce irregular migration by cutting off access to smugglers’ ability to travel, trade and finance in the U.S. through Operation Sentinel.

“We intend to disrupt every facet of the logistical network that these organizations use to succeed,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a media call.

Operation Sentinel, an anti-smuggling effort between U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the FBI and the DEA will use domestic and federal resources to map out and target transnational criminal organizations profiting from the increase in migrants seeking entry to the U.S.

They will have the authority to revoke travel documents, freeze bank accounts and other financial assets tied to the transnational criminal organization’s network, and suspend and debar trade entities.

“The smuggler is our enemy,” said Ian Brownlee, assistant secretary for the Department of State’s Bureau of Consular Affairs.

Government officials expect the operation will curtail irregular migration, but also believe it will save lives.

Troy Miller, CBP’s senior official performing the duties of CBP commissioner, explained smugglers often cross migrants in large groups, and leave behind any women and children who don’t match their pace.

“CBP has already rescued 4,766 migrants along the southwest border, and in fiscal year 2020 we rescued 5,232 migrants,” Miller detailed. About 250 remains of migrants were found along the southwest border last fiscal year.

Smuggled migrants, particularly women and children, also tend to fall victims to human trafficking ending in prostitution, domestic servitude, and child exploitation.

Resources from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations will be used to combat crimes associated with human smuggling, as they have in recent years.

“In fiscal year 2019, ICE initiated over 1,000 human trafficking and forced labor related cases, which led to 2197 criminal arrests. These effective actions resulted in nearly 700 convictions and the rescue of more than 400 victims,” Tae D. Johnson, ICE acting director, said.

Johnson said they’re leveraging resources from HSI’s Centers for Countering Human Trafficking, a program that launched in October 2020.

“This HSI-led CCHT brings together subject matter experts who lead efforts to coordinate and expand investigations, increase public outreach, awareness and effectiveness. Support and victim assistance programs provide specialized training and increased partnerships with other government agencies, private sector, industry and non-governmental organizations,” Johnson said.

“Let me be direct,” Miller said. “To those of you who are smuggling people into the United States. We know who you are, and we are coming for you.”

The Department of State already revoked 100 visas as part of this operation.

“For that reason, visa applicants are continuously screened, both at the time of their application and afterwards to ensure they remain eligible for travel to the United States,” Brownlee said.

“As I speak today, we are revoking your visas to enter the United States and those who associate with you,” Miller said. “We are suspending your ability to engage in any trade with the United States government. And we will be freezing money you’re using to smuggle people into our country.

“This is only the beginning.”