USDA inspecting trees for citrus canker

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) employees in the Valley and surrounding counties are inspecting fruit trees for signs of invasive pests and diseases.

Inspectors are hanging traps in Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Zapata and Webb counties to lure fruit flies, while surveyors in South Texas examine citrus trees for signs of citrus canker and other diseases.

APHIS asks residents and business owners to help limit the spread of citrus pests and diseases by cooperating with survey teams and allowing them to access property for survey work.

Several quarantine areas have been established in Cameron County since 2015, when citrus canker was confirmed in the area. Citrus canker was detected and confirmed in Hidalgo County in late January 2021. Citrus canker is a citrus disease caused by the bacterium Xanthomonas citri subspecies citri. The Wellington strain of this bacterium is present in the Rio Grande Valley.

Canker significantly affects the vitality of citrus trees, causing leaves and fruit to drop prematurely. A fruit infected with canker is safe to eat but has reduced marketability as fresh fruit.Limes and lemons are most susceptible to citrus canker.

To stop the spread of citrus canker:

1.) Allow survey teams to access your property for survey work;

2.) Avoid moving citrus plants and fruit off your property.

If you have any questions about our surveys or a citrus health concern, please contact your local APHIS office at:

For Harlingen, call (956) 421-4041;

For McAllen, call (956) 632-5300;

For Edinburg, call (956) 205-7702;

For Laredo, call (956) 726-2225.

For more information on the Mexican fruit fly and other invasive pests, visit HungryPests.com. For more information about citrus canker, visit the APHIS Citrus Diseases webpage.