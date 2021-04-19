IDEA Public Schools in Cameron County awarded funds from the Elon Musk Foundation

IDEA Public Schools announced its schools in Cameron County were awarded $459,000 from the Elon Musk Foundation.

The money awarded will go towards enhancing science education at IDEA Public Schools.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Elon Musk Foundation for this generous grant,” says Jill Dominguez, Regional Superintendent for IDEA Public Schools in the Rio Grande Valley. “This grant will allow our scholars in Cameron County to enhance their skills in science, math and reading.”

The grant will allow IDEA schools to upgrade their science lab equipment to ensure students are more deeply engaged with the science curriculum and will result in strengthened learning in other subjects such as math and reading.