Cameron County reports 3 virus deaths, 31 cases

The Cameron County health department reported Thursday that a Brownsville woman in her 70s, a Harlingen man in his 80s and a Rio Hondo man in his 70s have died from COVID-19 related causes.

This raises the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported here to 1,598, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement Thursday.

Also Thursday, the health department said it has received confirmation on an additional 31 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases reported in Cameron County to 39,441.

The new cases include nine children in the age group of 9 years old and younger, eight people in the age group of 10 to 19, four people in their 20s, six people in their 30s, three people in their 40s and one person age 50 to 59.

New cases were reported in Brownsville, Los Fresnos, Los Indios, Olmito, Port Isabel and Primera, the health department said.

There have also been an additional 57 individuals who have recovered, raising the total number of recovered individuals to 36,606.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation, the health department said in the statement.