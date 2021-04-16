Saint Joseph Academy seniors gain university acceptance

Saint Joseph Academy announced that members of the class of 2021 have earned admission into 300 universities across Texas, the nation, and Mexico amid the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The list of accepted schools includes many of the nation’s most highly ranked institutions of higher learning. Five members of the Class of 2021 earned admission to prestigious Ivy League schools including Harvard University, Yale University, and the University Of Pennsylvania Wharton School Of Business.

Other notable schools include the University of Notre Dame, Savannah College of Arts and Design, Vanderbilt University, Boston College, John Hopkins University, New York University, Loyola University, Rice University, Trinity University, Universidad de Monterrey, and many more in Texas and beyond.

In addition, 16% were accepted to the University of Texas and 29% into Texas A&M University, far exceeding the normal university acceptance rates. Many of these students also have also been awarded full tuition and academic scholarships, totaling $3 million.

“Historically, SJA students routinely earn admission to high caliber schools across the country, but this year’s list of schools is particularly impressive. I don’t know of any other school in the Valley that prepares students to be successful at the most competitive and rigorous universities, while simultaneously molding the compassionate, caring, faith-filled leaders,” said SJA Principal Melissa Valadez.

“Saint Joseph Academy couldn’t be more proud of the dedication and commitment that our seniors have shown these past few years. These accomplishments are testaments to their work ethic and commitment, along with the unparalleled collective support of their families, counselors, and teachers. The future is bright for our students and Saint Joseph Academy is blessed to have played a part in their journeys,” SJA President Michael Motyl said.