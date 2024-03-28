Is this an early April Fools’ joke? 7-Eleven announces hot dog-flavored sparkling water

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

By Imelda García | Dallas Morning News

Hot dog water? Hmm, maybe?

On March 27, 2024, Irving-based 7-Eleven Inc. announced new 7-Select sparkling waters in flavors like lemon-lime, green apple, sweet orange, and hot dog, in honor of the chain’s Big Bite Hot Dog. 7-Eleven teamed up with the beverage brand Miracle Seltzer to create the new drinks.

“Gone are the days of alternating bites of a hot dog with sips of a beverage; now those on the go can swap the bun for bubbles,” a press release stated.

More details on the availability of the hot dog-flavored sparkling water will be revealed on April 1. The other flavors can be found in stores as of today.

So will this be an April Fools’ Day prank? Or will we really be able to try this concoction?

It could be possible: Fort Worth’s Martin House Brewing, known for its crazy creative brews, released Bun Length, a hot dog-flavored hard seltzer, in 2022.

“The 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. executive vice-president, in a press release. “We are excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form.”

7-Eleven has more than 13,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the company operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Company and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations.

