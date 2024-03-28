Master Gardener Spring Plant Sale on April 6 in San Juan

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Spring has sprung! The temperatures are rising and it’s time to get some new stuff in the ground before it’s too hot.

The Hidalgo County Master Gardeners are ready to help you get your garden looking fabulous for Spring. Join us from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 6, for our annual Spring Plant Sale.

You’ll find a large selection, including houseplants, natives, trees, fruit trees, and butterfly plants. There will be Master Gardeners on hand to help you make the right selections and answer any of your gardening questions. As you tour our Educational Garden, you’ll have an opportunity to see many of the plants in the landscape to help you visualize how they will look in your own yard.

In 2023, the Hidalgo County Master Gardeners volunteered more than 3,000 hours of service. This year they have already hosted 10 public workshops and have several more scheduled for the upcoming months. None of that would be possible without community support. So make sure to stop by to visit with your local Master Gardeners.

All proceeds of this sale go back to educating the community on sustainable gardening practices.

So, make sure you come by to pick up the perfect plants, get some good gardening advice and support your local community of growing gardeners.