Mission’s first Olive Garden officially open

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mission residents can now have a taste of Italy at home.

The Mission Economic Development Corporation and the Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant on Monday.

“You can now enjoy a taste of Italy right here in our city,” the city posted to its Facebook.

Olive Garden is located at one of Mission’s famous spots, the old K-Mart site, which now houses a Burlington store and Murdock’s Ranch and Home Supply. The restaurant’s official address is 1405 E Expressway 83.

Last year, the city approved an economic incentive agreement for the restaurant’s construction, which began in October and met its expected completion date for July 2024.

In the initial announcement, Olive Garden agreed to donate $25,000 worth of food to the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley over a five-year period through the Darden Harvest Program.