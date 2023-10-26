Only have a minute? Listen instead
EDINBURG — The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley hosted its 17th annual Empty Bowls luncheon and silent auction Tuesday, Oct. 17, when attendees gathered to help raise funds and address food insecurity in the area.
Julissa Aero, left, and Jasmine Aero serve tasty Mexican food to attendees of the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Andres Molina serves up sweet treats to attendees of the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees fill the floor at the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Food dishes fill the table during the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Artichoke treats are prepared during the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Chicken salad sandwiches fill the table during the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees select from a plethora of small bowls to take home during the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Small painted bowl are displayed to be chosen by attendees during the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Anna Hinojosa serves up tasty chicken at the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Chef David Vicenteo carries a servings of sliders at the 17th annual Empty Bowls at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
