The Game Changers McTX is preparing for its 10th annual “Operation RGV Cares” event.

The yearly community event collects, addresses, and ships care packages and greeting cards to deployed service members during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons.

Community sponsors are sought to support the program.

Through a $300 donation, organizations can have their business logo on the event flier. All monetary donations and fees collected will go toward the purchasing of snacks, greeting cards, and postage fees of mailing off packages.

Deadline for sponsorships is Sept. 22.

Community members are invited to share the information of a unit or service member deployed during the holiday season. To request a care package, provide name, address, and point of contact.

“This is the 10th year anniversary of this great cause and we have always had great supporters from the community and from donors that share our vision of bringing happiness and joy to our deployed service members,” said Game Changers McTX president and co-founder Amencio “Alex” Almanza. “This year we pray will be no different. “

For more information, email Almanza at [email protected] or call (956) 563-0877.