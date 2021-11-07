Harlingen Happenings

By Mary Torres, Special to MyRGV.com

The City of Harlingen and the Harlingen Public Library invite you to the ribbon-cutting for the state’s first new 24-hour automated library by Envisionware, at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8, at the Lon C. Hill Destination Park, next to the accessible playground.

Harlingen Library cardholders can now check out, return, and pick up reserved materials at any time. The kiosk will be stocked with popular fiction and nonfiction titles for readers of all ages. You will also have the option of placing library materials on reserve through your library account for pickup at the kiosk.

The 24-hour library kiosk was funded through a $400,000 Library Services for Border Cities grant from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) to expand access to library services to people in underserved areas. TSLAC received funding for the grant through the Texas State Legislature thanks to Representative Oscar Longoria.

As a reminder library cards are free and can be obtained by visiting the library located at 410 ‘76 Drive. The Harlingen Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1- 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day, an official Federal holiday. It marks the commemoration of the anniversary of the signing of the armistice, which ended World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany on Nov. 11, 1918, on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. The fighting stopped and the seeds of what is now Veterans day were planted.

Like so many historic military moments that one has become an important part of American tradition. A year later in 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation expressing pride in the heroism of those who had perished during the war. He officially inaugurated Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. In 1954, the name of the holiday was changed to Veterans Day to also honor those who had served in World War II and the Korean War.

Today we honor all veterans and celebrate their military service in both war and peacetime. On Oct. 29, President Joe Biden proclaimed Nov. 2021 as National Veterans and Military Families Month and called upon the people of the United States to honor veterans and military families with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

There are many observances planned in our area to honor our service members. Among them, is a Veterans Day Remembrance ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at Pendleton Park, 1425 Morgan Blvd., Harlingen, at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 11; The Harlingen Elks Lodge, 1426 S. Commerce, (next to the Valley Morning Star) invites all veterans to come by the lodge on Nov. 11, from 3 p.m. to close, to enjoy a free pulled pork sandwich as a small token of appreciation; and many local restaurants and other businesses are offering free meals and other freebies to veterans with Military ID or proof of service. Watch for information on local media and this newspaper for other activities.

The Pan American Round Table of San Benito, a non-profit woman’s organization with member Tables at the local and state level, whose objective is to foster mutual understanding, knowledge, and friendship among the peoples of the Western Hemisphere, will meet at Golden Palms at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 13. All women are invited. Mark your calendar for the organization’s annual scholarship fundraiser, “A Christmas Posada,” on Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information call (956) 245-0754.

The Valley Byliners will host a monthly meeting and writing challenge at the Harlingen Public Library Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. and on Zoom. The program will feature a “Salute to Veterans.” For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or email [email protected].

The Rio Grande Valley Hispanic Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum for its annual member appreciation event and the start of the society’s membership drive for 2022. The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit the society’s Facebook page.