One of the doors of nature knowledge is about to re-open as the Texas Master Naturalists begins accepting applications for training.

Registration is open to join the 2022 South Texas Border Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist training class. Residents of Hidalgo, Starr and Cameron counties who are over 18 years of age are eligible.

The Texas Master Naturalist program is an educational volunteer program sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, the Texas Sea Grant Program and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

“Texas Master Naturalist chapters are made up of volunteers with diverse interests who are involved in myriad activities to learn about, work with, and help educate others about the special land in which we live,” said chapter sponsor, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Tony Reisinger, who also is assigned to Texas Sea Grant.

“When nature is left to itself, a unique ecosystem develops — after hundreds of years,” Reisinger said. “Today, that unique ecosystem is what Texas Master Naturalists learn about and help sustain: The Rio Grande Valley’s native habitat and the critters that depend on it.”

Classes are taught by local university faculty and other field experts, some of whom are from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Weekly virtual classes will be held each Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. beginning Jan. 4 and continuing through March 22. Attendees will need internet access, a computer, iPad or Android pad. Using a smartphone is not recommended.

In addition, field trips are a required element of training. Field trips will be held in-person and follow current county and public health guidelines.

The deadline to apply for the 2022 class is Dec. 17. Cost of the training program is $150, which includes textbook, fees, T-shirt, name tag and a one-year membership. Full scholarships are available and the deadline for those applications is the same day.

To apply for the class, follow the instruction sheet online at https://www.stbctmn.org/the-next-class .

To request a scholarship application, or if you have other questions, please contact the class director Anne Mayville via email at [email protected] .

